Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Bracket Challenge
News Politics

Bush gives green light for PAC Ahearn contempt motion

June 20, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

It’s a green light for the Public Accounts Committee’s contempt motion against Health Ministry Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn.
Today (20 June) PAC Chairman Hon. Ezzard Miller confirmed House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush has approved the motion paving the way for it to be added to the Order Paper at the next sitting of the Legislative Assembly.
It’s something Mr. Miller said he is looking forward to.
“I expect to use my two hours in moving the motion and my two hours in winding up so the public will have the whole picture,” Mr. Miller said. The motion relates to  Ms. Ahearn’s testimony on the Dental and Medical Council before the PAC in March. The motion is seeking to have the House refer the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions Office to determine if she should be charged with an offence, possibly perjury.
The LA resumes on 27 June.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – June
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: