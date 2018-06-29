Cayman Now: Letting Go

Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Michelle Morgan, Actor/Co-Producer & Actor and Malcolm Ellis, Director and Co-Producer to talk about the world premier of local short film “Letting Go” at CayFilm – Friday 29th June.
-
