Cayman Now: Letting Go

June 29, 2018
Paul Lankford
Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Michelle Morgan, Actor/Co-Producer & Actor and Malcolm Ellis, Director and Co-Producer to talk about the world premier of local short film “Letting Go” at CayFilm – Friday 29th June.  

