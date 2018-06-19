Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Let's Talk Sports Sports This Week in Little League

Cayman Water’s Pony Division recap with Coordinator Bill Souza

June 19, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

We catch up to recap a action-packed 2018 Cayman Islands Little League Pony season with Division Coordinator Bill Souza. In the Pony Finals, Cayman Water defeated undefeated Greenlight RE 11-6 to claim the title.

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

