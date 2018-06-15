CCMI contest aims to send students to marine ecology camp

A Central Caribbean Marine Institute contest aims to provide up to 90 government school students an all-expenses paid trip to its Marine Ecology Camp.

The three day camp takes place at CCMI’s research station on Little Cayman, where students will be immersed in a wide variety of marine science topics, including coral reef ecology basics.

“It’s open to all government schools throughout the Cayman Islands, to years five and six students, and basically we want the students to show us at CCMI how badly they want to come,” said Science & Education Manager Katie Correia.

Ms. Correia says creativity counts.

In the past, she said students have submitted songs, and even created sculptures with re purposed marine debris.

CCMI told Cayman 27 the funding to make this contest possible was provided by an anonymous donor.

