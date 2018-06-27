Charges in teen’s drowning, former Bonaventure worker in court

A man makes his initial court appearance today (26 June) in connection with the 2015 drowning death of a 14-year-old boy.

65-year-old Michael Anthony Stewart appeared in Summary Court on a summons for manslaughter and child cruelty charges. The charges stem from Risco Batten’s death back in 2015.

Mr.Batten died while on a supervised day trip with the Bonaventure boys home in late November.

He was part of a group of four students and two supervisors taking part in activities at South Sound Cemetery beach.

Mr. Stewart was bailed. The case was moved to Grand Court. He will appear there on 20 July.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

