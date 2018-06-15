CI Little League: Digicel wins AA Division Championship

Strong pitching from team MVP Chad Murphy led Digicel to the AA Division championship Saturday (9 June) in a 9-7 win over Logic in the Cayman Islands Little League.
Logic’s Louie Ch’ng homered in the loss, while Digicel’s Toby Johns and Jadon Jimenez hit one home run each.
“Our team plays as a team, there’s no individuals, it’s a team effort” said Murphy.
Coach Doug Murphy said it was a rewarding season.
“It feels great, it was a really neat season. We had some boys who came out committed in every game, kids listened really well and gave their best every game. This was a fun team to coach” said Murphy.
Here is a look at the AA Division honors for the 2017-2018 Cayman Islands Little League season:
DIGICEL
All Stars
Toby Johns
Lachlin Lambert
Chad Murphy
Lucas Jimenez
Jadon Jimenez
Isaiah Whittaker
Sportsmanship Award
Jon-Paul Miller
Most Improved
Antwan Mcfield
Team MVP
Chad Murphy
LOGIC
All Stars
Michael Santiago
Louie Ch’ng
Justin Parsons
Aiden Powery
Kaden Hiryok
Zion Lawrence
Sportsmanship Award
Stephanie Menko
Most Improved
Connor Finch
Team MVP
Michael Santiago
ENCOMPASS
All Stars
Brodey McComb
Dylan Bergman
Cameron Kline
Chad Powell
Wills Dolbeare
Walker Riley
Sportsmanship Award
Rio Windsor
Most Improved
Holt Riley
Team MVP
Neil McComb
