CNB Athlete of the Week: Russell Massias, CI Little League

June 19, 2018
Jordan Armenise
After hitting two home runs in the Pony Division Championship, 8-year-old Russell Massias of Cayman Water joins us along with Coach Erika McDonald to discuss his incredible performance in the 11-6 Championship win over Greenlight RE. Help us congratulate Russell, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

