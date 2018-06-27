Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Community watch launched in Windsor Park

June 26, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
One George Town neighborhood is officially launching its neighborhood watch campaign.

Signs are set to line the Windsor Park community making official the area’s neighborhood watch efforts.

RCIPS constable Cardiff Robinson said neighborhood watches are very important.

“In light of these additional programmes that we are launching with the neighbourhood watch we are looking at do you think your school or continuing to fight with each other, so we can get them to socialize with each other from different different communities through the sport events then we will have a big change in our schools,” said Mr. Robinson.

George Town MLA Barbara Conolly said other community watch groups in her constituency are proving to be successful.

“Actually with my Whatsapp groups I mean on a regular basis people are just messaging and saying that there is an issue with or if they see anything suspicious in their area they will Whatsapp,” said Ms. Conolly.

