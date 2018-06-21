Conservation council and CPA spar over Kaaboo site approvals

A letter from the National Conservation Council to the Central Planning Authority asks why the CPA appears to have ignored its input regarding a planning application for the Kaaboo festival site, as required under the National Conservation Law.

In it, the NCC questions why CPA meeting minutes from its 16 May meeting make no reference to any commentary being received by the council or the DOE.

The council also noted the CPA approval doesn’t relate to the correct parcels of land subject to the planning application. The NCC said block 11-B parcel 17, the main event site parcel, is not included in the CPA’s decision letter, while two parcels unrelated to the project have been listed.

Planning Director Haroon Pandohie, in response to a Cayman 27 query, said the NCC submitted its comments after being granted extra time to do so.

The NCC comments were received, he said, on 10 May, too late for consideration by the CPA as its agenda for the 16 May meeting had been finalised on the 9 May.

