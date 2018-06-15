DEH: Garbage collection delays remain

The Department of Environmental Health Thursday (14 June) announced more delays in garbage collection.

It has been an issue plaguing the Cayman Islands since late last year.

The DEH said the delays are due to several factors like inclement weather, equipment problems and worker absenteeism.

The DEH said delays in garbage pick-up would effect those near the East-West Arterial near Patrick’s Island as well as Anise Estates and Shamrock Road from Ocean Club to Spotts-Newlands.

On Wednesday (13 June) the DEH said several George Town communities would see their trash collected but Thursday said collection in those areas would actually happen today.

