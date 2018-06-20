Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
DEH: More garbage collection delays impact George Town

June 19, 2018
Kevin Morales
The Department of Environmental Health has started issuing daily updates on garbage collection in Grand Cayman and the delays continue. 

A DEH statement issued Tuesday (19 June) reads that residents of Grand Cayman can expect garbage collections delays in all communities scheduled for collection today. 

They include: Eastern Avenue, Swamp, Godfrey Nixon Way, South
Church Street, Denham Thompson Way, Walker’s Road, Elgin Avenue, Hospital Road, Mary Street, Scranton, Myles Road, Rock Hole, Sound Way, North Sound Road, Red Gate Road, Breezy Way, Shedden Road, Smith Road, Templeton Pine Lake, Shadow Lane, Wahoo Lane, Brinkley Road, Casper Walk, Merrendale, Short Lane and Webb Road to inside Seymour Drive.

The DEH says other uncollected areas near Newlands, Bodden Town, East End and West Bay should have had their garbage picked up Tuesday. 

The issue of garbage pick-up delays has plagued Cayman since late 2017.

The department has attributed it to several issues, from equipment failure to employee absenteeism.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

