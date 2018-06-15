DOA stops short of calling malnourished horse owner ‘repeat offender’

The Department of Agriculture acknowledged previous interactions with the owner of a horse at the center of an abuse and neglect investigation, but stopped short of labeling him a serial offender.

The DOA took custody of the horse this week.

A DOA veterinarian told Cayman 27 the horse’s poor condition is directly linked to its wind-sucking behavior. That assessment is at odds with another veterinary opinion, which points to malnutrition and starvation.

Mary Alberga of the Equestrian Centre said this particular horse owner has a track record of inadequate care for animals.

“The owner is a repeat offender, and I can say that for sure, I have emails in the past complaining about this horse and I have dealt with him before, so has the DOA, they can’t deny that,” said Ms. Alberga.

“Only record we have any particular issues with this person goes back to 2012, so I really cannot necessarily call this person a serial offender, but again, in another person’s eye, it might be,” said Dr. Kanyuira Gikonyo.

Dr. Gikonyo told Cayman 27 the horse will remain in DOA care for behaviour modification to correct the wind-sucking behaviour, and a ‘floating’ procedure for its teeth.

