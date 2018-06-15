Documentary film ‘Reberth’ readies for Caymanian premiere

A new documentary film explores the tug of war between economic growth and development in our islands, and the need to protect the sensitive marine environment around them.

For ten days last year, a student film crew from New Jersey’s Rowan University was on the ground in Grand Cayman to film what would become the film Reberth.

“It was really really inspiring just to be down there, immersed in that environment once again, because I love that island, and I’m really passionate about this cause,” said producer/director Peter Chamalian.

Mr. Chamalian listed Cayman’s cruise berthing debate as a primary impetus for his new documentary film Reberth, but said the project is far from one-dimensional.

“It’s about sustainability and environmental protection as a whole, and it’s a little bit about the beleaguered reef fish population, and it is just about sort of a model going forward as a small island, the idea of excess, and the idea of more; whether or not you can live happily without excess,” said Mr. Chamalian.

He told Cayman 27 his small crew of student filmmakers, all part of a documentary programme at Rowan University, toiled for months in pre-production to make Reberth a reality.

Once on the ground, however, he said everything changed.

“It was definitely a challenge,” admitted Mr. Chamalian.

After several days of filming, the crew found itself up against the wall.

“We were like guys, I don’t know if we have a story,” he recalled. “We were little bit discouraged, and then out of nowhere, something very very special happened, so we rolled with it and something happened again the following day, and we were given so much incredible content to tell our story.”

And now, the Reberth story is ready to be told for the first time to a Cayman audience.

“There really is a lot to be said, even in the small little bits of our story, from small efforts, from characters that make big things happen with the little bit that they are given, and I think that is what this film is all about,” said Mr. Chamalian.

The Caymanian premiere of Reberth has just been announced for Monday, June 18th at Sunset House. The screening is free and starts at 7 PM.

