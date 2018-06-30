End of Life Law coming, consultations set to begin

Government plans to bring legislation that will help legalize decisions and end of life options for patients and their families.

Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour told the LA yesterday (28 June) once approved by Cabinet his ministry will embark on a 60-day consultation period on the proposed law. He said the issue was one that Cayman had to address.

“We currently have no such legislation in place Mr. Speaker, as a result, healthcare providers face many difficulties with families and caregivers of patients who are unable to make decisions for themselves or whose preference for treatment cannot be honoured,” said Mr. Seymour.

The Minister said the proposed bill involved all relevant stakeholders and was the culmination of over a year of work at his ministry.

