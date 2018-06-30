Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Enhanced marine parks proposals resubmitted at Minister’s request

June 29, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Could a more than two year old marine parks enhancement plan see new light?

Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie told Cayman 27 the department met with Minister Dwayne Seymour in April.

She said he requested the enhanced marine parks proposals be resubmitted for his consideration.

“Certainly I think that there’s no question that are existing marine productions need to be updated given the level of threats, the different type of threats that our marine resources face now compared to 1986, and I really believe that if we can move forward with the system of marine protected areas, that we will be in a leading position once again for marine protections,” said Ms. Ebanks-Petrie.

“I was in support of expansion of marine parks with careful considerations and advice from fishermen and others concerned,” said Minister Seymour in a statement Friday afternoon.

