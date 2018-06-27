Flag Football: Popeyes Saints cap undefeated season with junior title

Junior Youth Flag Finals Most Valuable Player Sanjay Burrell caught two touchdown passes Saturday (23 June) to help the Popeyes Eagles maintain their perfect season to win the 2018 Junior Flag Football Championships 24-6 over the Walkers Eagles. This was the 9-year-old’s second time winning the honour after leading his team to a championship in 2016. Head Coach Frank Braithwaite said the youngster played a key role throughout the season.

“He plays a good corner, but this year we had some weaker players in front of him, so I played him at safety to stop the runs and passes. All throughout the year, we kept winning and the kids got more enthusiastic about the games. Some of the times, I didn’t even have to tell them what to do, they already knew what I wanted from them.”

In the Middle Flag Football Championships, the Burger King Gators beat Darts Falcons 20-7. Gators Adrian Ebanks won MVP honours. In the Senior Flag Football Championships, the Giants blanked the Browns 19-0.

