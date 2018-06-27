Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Flag Football: Popeyes Saints cap undefeated season with junior title

June 26, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Junior Youth Flag Finals Most Valuable Player Sanjay Burrell caught two touchdown passes Saturday (23 June) to help the Popeyes Eagles maintain their perfect season to win the 2018 Junior Flag Football Championships 24-6 over the Walkers Eagles. This was the 9-year-old’s second time winning the honour after leading his team to a championship in 2016. Head Coach Frank Braithwaite said the youngster played a key role throughout the season.

“He plays a good corner, but this year we had some weaker players in front of him, so I played him at safety to stop the runs and passes. All throughout the year, we kept winning and the kids got more enthusiastic about the games. Some of the times, I didn’t even have to tell them what to do, they already knew what I wanted from them.”

In the Middle Flag Football Championships, the Burger King Gators beat Darts Falcons 20-7. Gators Adrian Ebanks won MVP honours. In the Senior Flag Football Championships, the Giants blanked the Browns 19-0.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

