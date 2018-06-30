Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Football: Field narrowed to four in Under-13 Youth Cup

June 29, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Jamaica’s Cavalier Soccer Club cruised into the 2018 Cayman Airways Under-13 Youth Cup semifinals Thursday (28 June) with a 4-0 win over Cayman’s Future Sports Club. This is the Cavs’ third win of the group stage with just one lost in four matches, giving them nine points in Group A. They sit behind fellow Jamaicans Mount Pleasant Academy who rolled past City Soccer Pro 9-1 to top Group A with ten 10 points, winning three matches and only one draw.

At one win and two losses, Future will play its final game of the group stage Friday versus Academy’s Selects. The Selects have one win, one loss and one draw. Both teams have been eliminated.

In Group B, Harbour View Football Club edged Americans Central Brooklyn Soccer Club 2-1. Both clubs would advance to the knockout stage with six points. The Jamaicans topped the table on goal differential as each team finished with two wins and one draw.

Academy Sports Club’s Elite finished the tournament on a high with a 3-2 win over Jamaicans Phoenix All Stars. Academy’s Elites would finish the tournament with one win and two losses.

Mt Pleasant Academy will face Central Brooklyn in the first semifinal Friday(29 June) at 6:30 pm followed by Harbour View FC vs Cavalier Soccer Club at 8:15 pm.

 

 

 

 

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

