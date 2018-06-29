Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Football: Henry’s pair helps Future S.C. to first tournament win

June 28, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Captain Javon Henry’s goal in the 61st minute helped Future Sports Club to their first win Wednesday (27 June) at the 2018 Cayman Airways Under-13 Youth Cup in a 3-1 victory over City Pro Soccer of the United States.

Head Coach Roy ‘Hutta’ Ebanks says key substitutions allowed for a second half advantage.

“My subs, they made a big difference. That’s why it’s so important when subs go on, they can make a difference. Not just the players on the field, but the subs on the bench. They can see what’s happening and give feedback. The first sub I made, he scored a goal. The second sub I made, he set up the next goal.”

City’s Kevin Diaz opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Henry added his second goal of the match in added time. Future face Jamaica’s Cavalier Soccer Club Thursday (28 June) on day four of the tournament.

Here are the rest of the scores from day three of the Under-13 Youth Cup:

Match 9

Cavalier Soccer Club (JAM) 2

Mt Pleasant Academy (JAM) 3

Match 10

Harbour View Football Club (JAM) 1

Phoenix All Stars (JAM) 2

Match 11

City Soccer Pro (USA) 1

Future Sports Club Select (CAY) 3

Match 12

Cavalier Soccer Club (JAM) 7

Academy Sports Club Select (CAY) 1

 

 

See standings below

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

