Football: Under-13 Youth Cup kicks off in high scoring day one

June 26, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The 2018 Cayman Airways Youth Cup kicked off Monday (25 June) at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex with 16 goals across four matches. In the third game of the day, Mikael Crooks and Jerry Allen both scored twice as Academy Sports Club Select won 5-1 over City Soccer Pro of the United States. Head Coach Virgil Seymour said the team exceeded expectations.

“The kids did well, they executed what we’ve been practicing. They played the ball, they passed real well, working out the back, on the wings and counter attack down the middle. As you saw tonight, it was executed pretty good.”

For Academy S.C.’s Selects, Anthony Catlanotto scored in the 41st minute, while Zahari Jeffery scored City’s lone goal in the 68th minute.

Here’s a look at the rest of action from day one of the 2018 Cayman Airways Under-13 Youth Cup:

Match 1

Phoenix All Stars (JAM) 0

Central Brooklyn Soccer Club (USA) 1

 Match 2

Future Sports Club Select (CAY) 0

Mt Pleasant Academy (JAM) 3

Match 4

Academy Sports Club Elite (CAY) 2

Harbour View Football Club (JAM) 4

 

The 2018 Cayman Airways Youth Cup continues Tuesday (26 June):

4:45 p.m. Academy Sports Club Elite (CAY) vs Central Brooklyn Soccer Club (USA)

6:30 p.m. City Soccer Pro (USA) vs Cavalier Soccer Club (JAM)

8:15 p.m. Mt Pleasant Academy (JAM) vs Academy Sports Club Select (CAY)

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

