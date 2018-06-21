Gaelic Football: Sarsfields upsets Buffer’s Alley, Wolfe Tones howl to Championship

Sarsfields parlayed a strong first half into a 9-7 win in the 2018 Gaelic Football Women’s Finals Saturday (16 June) over defending champion Buffer’s Alley. Sarsfields defeated Na Piarsaigh 7-5 in the semifinals, while Buffer’s Alley defeating Oliver Plunketts 13-9 in the second semifinal match.

In the men’s bracket, the Wolfe Tones dominated the Cabra Gaels to clinch the men’s title in a 21-10 victory. Earlier in the day, the Tones booked a spot in the final game edging the Western Gaels 13-12 in the men’s semifinal. The Cabra Gaels got passed the Na Fianna 18-10 in second men’s semifinal.

Wolfe Tones captain Louis Mooney says the championship was a team victory.

“It was a brilliant game, the guys fought really hard today. We had a team full of rookies this and they really stepped up to the plate. We some had veterans as well, and the guys worked really hard and it’s fantastic to win the championship today.”

