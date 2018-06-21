Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Bracket Challenge
Sports

Gaelic Football: Sarsfields upsets Buffer’s Alley, Wolfe Tones howl to Championship

June 20, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Sarsfields parlayed a strong first half into a 9-7 win in the 2018 Gaelic Football Women’s Finals Saturday (16 June) over defending champion Buffer’s Alley. Sarsfields defeated Na Piarsaigh 7-5 in the semifinals, while Buffer’s Alley defeating Oliver Plunketts 13-9 in the second semifinal match.

In the men’s bracket, the Wolfe Tones dominated the Cabra Gaels to clinch the men’s title in a 21-10 victory. Earlier in the day, the Tones booked a spot in the final game edging the Western Gaels 13-12 in the men’s semifinal. The Cabra Gaels got passed the Na Fianna 18-10 in second men’s semifinal.

Wolfe Tones captain Louis Mooney says the championship was a team victory.

“It was a brilliant game, the guys fought really hard today. We had a team full of rookies this and they really stepped up to the plate. We some had veterans as well, and the guys worked really hard and it’s fantastic to win the championship today.”

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – June
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: