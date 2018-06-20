George Town Primary bids farewell to graduates

Teachers and friends say farewell to George Town Primary School’s class of 2018. A graduation ceremony was held on Tuesday 19 June in the school’s main hall. The leaving ceremony was opened with Mr. Elroy Bryan welcoming all in attendance, followed by greetings from Councilor of Education. Barbara Conolly and George Town Central representative Mr. Kenneth Bryan.

The valedictorian speech was done by Jaedon Hanson who was also the student of the year and received multiple awards including the sagicor award.

HERE IS A LIST OF THE GRADUATES:

BOYS GIRLS

ISAYAH BODDEN 1. ARIAH ADAMS DANIEL BRETT 2. AHLIYAH BODDEN KAMAL CAMPBELL 3. ARIANA CHAMBERS NATHANEL DUNN 4. ARIANA MCFIELD DYLAN EBANKS 5. ANNIYA STEWART MARC-ANDRE GORDON 6. TAMMY BAILY JAEDON HANSON 7. CAROL-ANN CAMPBELL JOSHUA HAYDEN 8. REYAH CARRAZANA HENRY PATRICK 9. ROSANNA ENCARNACION STEVE DIAZ 10. TAMESHA HUNTER JOSHUA MOODIE 11. GIA POWELL DALE OSGOOD 12. KIANDRA EDWARDS JAHEYM RICKETTS 13. SAFINA REID AFFION RIVERA 14. JENESE SIMMS JAMAR SAUNDERS 15. SHERIDAN SEYMOUR ANTWON SEYMOUR 16. LELISY MCCLEAN ALYK SMITH 17. ISRAEL EBANKS DANIEL STONE 18. ZIE’L BURKE KEVON WATLER JAHCOBY ZELAYA

