News

George Town Primary bids farewell to graduates

June 19, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
4 Min Read

Teachers and friends say farewell to George Town Primary School’s class of 2018. A graduation ceremony was held on Tuesday 19 June in the school’s main hall. The leaving ceremony was opened with Mr. Elroy Bryan welcoming all in attendance, followed by greetings from Councilor of Education. Barbara Conolly and George Town Central representative Mr. Kenneth Bryan.

The valedictorian speech was done by Jaedon Hanson who was also the student of the year and received multiple awards including the sagicor award.

HERE IS A LIST OF THE GRADUATES:

BOYS                                                                                 GIRLS                                      

  1. ISAYAH BODDEN                                                            1. ARIAH ADAMS
  2. DANIEL BRETT                                                                2. AHLIYAH BODDEN
  3. KAMAL CAMPBELL                                                        3. ARIANA CHAMBERS
  4. NATHANEL DUNN                                                         4. ARIANA MCFIELD
  5. DYLAN EBANKS                                                              5. ANNIYA STEWART
  6. MARC-ANDRE GORDON                                              6. TAMMY BAILY
  7. JAEDON HANSON                                                          7. CAROL-ANN CAMPBELL
  8. JOSHUA HAYDEN                                                         8. REYAH CARRAZANA
  9. HENRY PATRICK                                                           9. ROSANNA ENCARNACION
  10. STEVE DIAZ                                                                  10. TAMESHA HUNTER
  11. JOSHUA MOODIE                                                       11. GIA POWELL
  12. DALE OSGOOD                                                            12. KIANDRA EDWARDS
  13. JAHEYM RICKETTS                                                    13. SAFINA REID
  14. AFFION RIVERA                                                           14. JENESE SIMMS
  15. JAMAR SAUNDERS                                                      15. SHERIDAN SEYMOUR
  16. ANTWON SEYMOUR                                                    16. LELISY MCCLEAN
  17. ALYK SMITH                                                                   17. ISRAEL EBANKS
  18. DANIEL STONE                                                               18. ZIE’L BURKE
  19. KEVON WATLER
  20. JAHCOBY ZELAYA

About the author

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

