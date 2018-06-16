Hew says delays in ETH expansion being addressed

There have been several major road projects in Cayman like the expansion of the Esterley Tibbetts highway, there’s also the expansion of the Dr. Linford Pearson Highway and more. Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks checked in with Infrastructure Minster Hon. Joey Hew to find out the status of these projects and more.

Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew says work on the ETH is going very well, but he admits it’s not at the point that he wants it to be.

” It is a little bit behind schedule we had some issues with the moving of power lines as well as access to properties. We resolve the issues and so now we are full steam ahead and we should be completed in a couple weeks,” said Mr. Hew.

Minister Hew shared that the completion date of the another portion of the Linford Pearson highway is also close.

“Linford Pearson highway again great progress there, on this initial phase we should be completing this for years around the first week of July that is a much-anticipated, the completion of that is extremely anticipated as you know the traffic that comes in from Eastern districts in the morning,” said Mr. Hew.

On Wednesday (13 June), Minister Hew met with National Roads Authority (NRA) staff to get a firsthand update on the progress of some of the major infrastructure development on Cayman’s roads and he pleased with the team.

” There hard-working group of people that go along everyday ensuring that the roadways are safe to travel on and that we are secure and safe from flooding that can come,” said Mr. Hew.

After meeting with the NRA team the minister said he hit the streets to check out the progress of the projects, as well as, a future West Bay road project.

Mr. Hew said that future projects that would come from the next budget are currently being looked into by his Ministry, some of those will be started by the end of summer.

