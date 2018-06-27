Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
News Politics

HMCI gets new boss, Coleman takes over as Director

June 26, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Hazard Management has a new boss at the helm and she no stranger to the team at HMCI, Danielle Coleman.
Ms. Coleman has been appointed HMCI’s new director. She takes over the reins at the government agency after the retirement of former director McCleary Fredrick. Yesterday (25 June) acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson congratulated Ms. Coleman on her new posting via his official Facebook page.

Ms. Coleman was the former Deputy Director of Preparedness and Planning for HMCI and has served as acting Director on a rotational basis for the last six months.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

