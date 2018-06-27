Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Culture News

Latest gallery exhibition showcases art from more than 100 students

June 26, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Works of art from more than 100 students participating in Walker’s art clubs are now on display at the National Gallery.

The exhibition is called ‘Insight’ and it features artwork from students ages five to 17, from six art clubs across our islands.

The long-running after school project partnership, now in its 20th year, aims to tap into a student’s natural creativity.

“Arts education is absolutely fundamental to a child’s development, you know, the kids have the opportunity to collaborate, they get together with their peers and create so it’s just good fun. For us at Walkers it’s something we like to do, it’s one of our pet projects,” said Walkers partner Dorothy Scott.

“The kids come from all over the island, they are from about 20 or 30 different schools including the Brac and the Lighthouse school as well. Every week they come, they meet new friends,” said Jessica Ebanks of the National Gallery.

The exhibition was curated by the gallery’s education internship recipient Tyra Ilton.

‘Insight’ features more than 300 pieces in a variety of mediums and runs through 6 July.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

