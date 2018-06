We sit down with Academy SC Elite Head Coach Logan Seymour and Organising Committee member Ben Meade to discuss the upcoming Under-13 Cayman Airways Youth Cup starting 25 June.

Here are the teams schedule to play:

Cayman (3)

Academy SC Elite

Academy SC Select

Future SC Select

Cuba (1)

Under-13 Nationals

Jamaica (5)

Cavalier S.C.

Harbour View S.C.

Mt. Pleasant Academy

St. George’s College

Phoenix All-Stars

United States (2)

Central Brooklyn SC

City Soccer Pro

Here is a look at the entire schedule for the tournament.

cal youth cup schedule

