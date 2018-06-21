Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Bracket Challenge
News

Man appears in court for North Sound Road burglary

June 20, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

A man accused of breaking into the Humane Society appeared in Summary Court on Wednesday (20 June.) Albert Frank Ebanks faces one charge of burglary and one charge of damage to property. Mr. Ebanks will remain in custody until his next court date which is the 27 June.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – June
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: