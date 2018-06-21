A man accused of breaking into the Humane Society appeared in Summary Court on Wednesday (20 June.) Albert Frank Ebanks faces one charge of burglary and one charge of damage to property. Mr. Ebanks will remain in custody until his next court date which is the 27 June.
-
Share This!
Man appears in court for North Sound Road burglary
June 20, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
Police launch probe into death of 10-year-old girl
June 20, 2018
News
Collision slows morning commute
June 20, 2018
Business • Culture • Environment • News
Sargassum invades canals, threatening nearby businesses
June 20, 2018
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.