Medians planned to WB Road to curb speeding

Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew says road works are planned for West Bay road to help curb speeding. He said speeding on the major thoroughfare remains an issue.

He said plans include central reservations in the road’s centre lane from the Ritz-Carlton south near Captain’s bakery.

“At the moment, it is a three lane race way and at any given time you can have persons heading north or south in the middle lane at high speeds. We intend to put islands and turning islands in that middle lane,” said Mr. Hew.

He said the upgrades will be started at the end of summer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

