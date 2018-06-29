Mental health facility on track; Commission leaders explain how clients will be chosen

Mental Health Commission leaders have begun working on programming for the planned East End mental health facility, scheduled to open next summer.

Commission Chairman Dr. Marc Lockhart says the facility is moving ahead as planned and just last week some tweaks to the facility’s designs were made.

When it comes to who can be admitted as a patient to the 15-acre long-term facility Dr. Lockhart said input will be received from several outlets — from the Prisons to the public.

“It’s going to be a community process,” Dr. Lockhart said. “So what’s happening right now is a lot of the people who are homeless on the streets, we do go and treat. We actually go out many days and try and find these people that need help. Many times we come across these people through the legal system. It’s not going to be very difficult to actually locate those who will need the facility.”

Dr. Lockhart said he expects the bidding process for construction to begin in the next few weeks.

