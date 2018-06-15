MLA Bernie Bush released from hospital

West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush is back home and is resting after going under the knife for bypass heart surgery last week.

Mr. Bush was discharged from Health City Cayman Islands Wednesday (14 June) morning. He said he is thankful for the teams at both HCCI and the Cayman Islands Hospital, which he credited for saving his life.

“The HSA staff found this problem and immediately sent me up there was no egos involved, nothing that said ‘Well I can do this myself,'” said Mr. Bush.

Mr. Bush was sent to HCCI for surgery after doctors discovered a blockage near his heart. He said he’ll be off duty for the next six weeks.

