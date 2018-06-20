Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
NCC to require conditions, but no EIA, if quarry proposal gets CPA greenlight

June 19, 2018
Joe Avary
New details emerge about a proposed 28-acre quarry near Bodden Town’s Meagre Bay pond Cayman 27 first reported in March.

The National Conservation Council is expected to formally approve its screening decision not to require an Environmental Impact Assessment for the project, even though the site borders a protected area.

The council requires two conditions if the project gets the green light from planning, including constructing berms around the access route and site perimeter, and the formulation of an environmental management plan.

One note of housekeeping: the council meets next Wednesday June 27th.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

