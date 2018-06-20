NCC to require conditions, but no EIA, if quarry proposal gets CPA greenlight

New details emerge about a proposed 28-acre quarry near Bodden Town’s Meagre Bay pond Cayman 27 first reported in March.

The National Conservation Council is expected to formally approve its screening decision not to require an Environmental Impact Assessment for the project, even though the site borders a protected area.

The council requires two conditions if the project gets the green light from planning, including constructing berms around the access route and site perimeter, and the formulation of an environmental management plan.

One note of housekeeping: the council meets next Wednesday June 27th.

