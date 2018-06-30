OfReg grants rate hike, CUC increased rate hits in June bill

Caribbean Utility Company customers will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets to pay their electricity bills.

According to CUC the base rate adjustment will be 1.8 percent and will result in a total monthly bill increase of approximately $2.12 for the average residential customer.

CUC President Richard Hew said, “The efficiency of CUC’s operations has enabled CUC to keep any required base rate adjustments below the level of general inflation. The company remains focused on increasing the reliability of its service and continues to seek ways to keep costs at a reasonable level which will ultimately benefit our customers.”

CUC said this base rate increase does not impact the fuel cost charge nor the license and regulatory fees charge.

