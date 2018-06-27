Plastic recycling factory coming to Cayman

One local businessman is aiming to take recycling to the next level in Cayman. Douglas Cameron, Manager of The Lodge, said he is planning to create Cayman’s own plastic recycling factory to bring awareness to the community and help the environment all around. Mr. Cameron uses discarded plastic here on the island to create new products such as straws, business cards, and other small plastic resources.

Though Mr. Cameron does not have all the equipment needed to set up the factory just yet he said he has enough to get started. And he’s already started testing the waters by making 3D filaments. Paul Lankford who was born and raised in Cayman is also working towards making the up and coming plastic recycling company a success.

Both Mr. Lankford and Cameron stressed they need the community’s help to keep trash off the beach and put their plastics to better use.

If you’re interested in dropping off your plastics to the lodge, they’re taking all types of plastic, not just the usual plastic one and two.

