Two people remain in custody after police seize a gun and ammunition.

RCIPS and Customs officers Thursday morning (14 June) searched a Lower Valley residence, where they found a revolver and ammunition, according to a police statement.

A 24-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were arrested. Both are Bodden Town residence.

They remain in custody on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

