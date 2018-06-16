Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Premier, team return from UK minus Governor Choudhury

June 15, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Cayman’s delegation for the pre-Joint Ministerial Council meeting in London return today (15 June,) but one member will be missing, H.E. Governor Anwar Choudhury.

Cayman 27 understands Mr. Choudhury was not part of the team touching down at Owen Roberts International Airport Friday.
On Wednesday Premier McLaughlin announced that Mr. Choudhury was recalled by the Foreign and  Commonwealth Office for an investigation into a number of complaints made against him. Those complaints were not made public.
The Governor was in the UK already. Government officials said he was there to be part of the constitution change discussions with the Premier and the pre-JMC meeting.
Today the FCO once again shut down Cayman 27’s attempts to get more on the probe and the status of Governor Choudhury.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

