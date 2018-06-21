Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Bracket Challenge
News Project Purple Segments

Project Purple parents say they’re seeing changes in their children

June 20, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Project Purple — it’s a programme at Purple Dragon designed to help John Gray High School students facing difficulties learn martial arts. Often times they’re students who otherwise wouldn’t have the means to attend. 

Unlike other programmes, students in Project Purple will have their progress tracked and recorded regularly to see how they grow physically, emotionally and academically. 

Cayman 27 is going to be there every step of the way to document their progress. 

On Tuesday (19 June) we check in with the parents of the children in the programme’s first cohort to see how the students are progressing. 

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – June
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: