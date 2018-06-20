Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Bracket Challenge
News

Prosecution: Firearms-accused man left gun accessible to child

June 20, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

24-year-old Justin Gregory faces firearms charges after police find a gun in a children’s toy box. Mr Gregory appeared in Summary Court on Monday 18 June. He’s charged with two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The crown prosecutor asked Mr. Gregory be remanded into custody, saying he poses a threat to the public.

The court heard that a .38 caliber revolver was found in a children’s toy box inside the home where Mr. Gregory resided at the time of his arrest and how a child lived in the home and could have had access to the gun.

Mr Gregory’s bail was denied. He is remanded into custody until July.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – June
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: