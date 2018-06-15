Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Roller Hockey: Harbour takes U12 title as youth season wraps

June 15, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Andy Hastings and Ethan Ellis led the charge as Harbour won the Under-12 Youth Roller Hockey title Friday (8 June) in a 10-5 win over Burger King.

“It was a really great game, both teams played really well. The scoreboard didn’t tell what the game was, but I think we won the championship because we are a solid team that really pushed hard until the end” said Harbour goalie Ben Hatt.

Here is a look at all the finals from the 2018 Youth Roller Hockey season:

Under-8
Championship
Wheaton 5 KPMG 3

Bronze
Deloitte 14 Bovell 8

Under-10
Championship
LOM Blues 6 Blackhawks 4

Bronze
Wild 7 Sharks 3

Under-12
Championship
Harbour 10 Burger King 5

Bronze
PwC 5 Mourant 4

Under-15
Championship
CIBC 6 Dart 4

Bronze
Lightning 12 EY 6

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

