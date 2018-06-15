Roller Hockey: Harbour takes U12 title as youth season wraps

Andy Hastings and Ethan Ellis led the charge as Harbour won the Under-12 Youth Roller Hockey title Friday (8 June) in a 10-5 win over Burger King.
“It was a really great game, both teams played really well. The scoreboard didn’t tell what the game was, but I think we won the championship because we are a solid team that really pushed hard until the end” said Harbour goalie Ben Hatt.
Here is a look at all the finals from the 2018 Youth Roller Hockey season:
Under-8
Championship
Wheaton 5 KPMG 3
Bronze
Deloitte 14 Bovell 8
Under-10
Championship
LOM Blues 6 Blackhawks 4
Bronze
Wild 7 Sharks 3
Under-12
Championship
Harbour 10 Burger King 5
Bronze
PwC 5 Mourant 4
Under-15
Championship
CIBC 6 Dart 4
Bronze
Lightning 12 EY 6
