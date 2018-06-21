Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Rooftop yoga fundraiser to benefit 7-year-old Felix Lubin

June 20, 2018
Joe Avary
Thursday (21 June) marks the International Day of Yoga, and Bliss Living Yoga is celebrating with a very special rooftop class under the stars.

Seven-year-old Felix Lubin, and is fighting neuroblastoma, a rare form of solid tumor.

This Friday’s (22 June) donation-based practice will strengthen mind and body, and help pay for Felix’s treatment.

“It works together with making it about your body and about intentions, and community as well, and that’s what we at bliss try and work for,” said Bliss yoga teacher Janelle Fluer Kroon.

This special rooftop class takes place this Friday, 22 June at 7pm, and like we mentioned, it’s donation-based.

Visit Bliss at Marquee Plaza or call 949-9642 (YOGA) to reserve your space for this special night of practice.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

