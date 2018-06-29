Sailing: Cayman duo sit top half of field at 2018 NA Optimist Championships

Cayman’s Matheo Capasso and Jaspar Nielsen sit comfortably in the top half of the field after two days of sailing at the 2018 North American Optimist Championships.

Five qualifying races in, Capasso fell to 42nd overall, down seven spots from day one. Nielsen also dropped from 40th to 67th place. Overall, the field includes 149 optimist sailors both male and female.

Both Capasso and Nielsen had top ten finishes but were black flagged for crossing the start line early. The infraction placed both in second to last place for their respective races.

Cayman’s James Costa currently sits in 119th, while George Hider sits in 147th place.

Races continue until Sunday 1st July.

Day Two results

42nd Matheo Capasso (15, 26, 22, 18, 76 BF*) 67th Jaspar Nielsen (18, 23, 32, 76 BF*, 44) 119th James Costa (61, 62, 45, 51, 50) 147th George Hider (56, 59, 76 BFD, 76 UFD, 76 UFD) *Capasso: Black flagged, 7th place *Nielsen: Black flagged, 6th place

