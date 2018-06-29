Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Sailing: Cayman duo sit top half of field at 2018 NA Optimist Championships

June 28, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Matheo Capasso and Jaspar Nielsen sit comfortably in the top half of the field after two days of sailing at the 2018 North American Optimist Championships.

Five qualifying races in, Capasso fell to 42nd overall, down seven spots from day one. Nielsen also dropped from 40th to 67th place. Overall, the field includes 149 optimist sailors both male and female.

Both Capasso and Nielsen had top ten finishes but were black flagged for crossing the start line early. The infraction placed both in second to last place for their respective races.

Cayman’s James Costa currently sits in 119th, while George Hider sits in 147th place.

Races continue until Sunday 1st July.

Day Two results
42nd Matheo Capasso  (15, 26, 22, 18, 76 BF*)
67th  Jaspar Nielsen      (18, 23, 32, 76 BF*, 44)
119th James Costa        (61, 62, 45, 51, 50)
147th George Hider       (56, 59, 76 BFD, 76 UFD, 76 UFD)
 
*Capasso: Black flagged, 7th place
*Nielsen: Black flagged,   6th place
Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

