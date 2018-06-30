Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Sailing: Cayman takes 4th overall in team sail of NA Optimist Championships

June 29, 2018
Jordan Armenise
After sailing to two top 75 performances in the first five qualifying races of the 2018 North American Optimist Championships, Cayman’s sailors pulled off a brilliant result Thursday (28 June) at the Vallarta Yacht Club in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico.

The team of Matheo Capasso, Jaspar Nielsen, James Costa and George Hider placed fourth overall in team racing, the first time Cayman has ever entered a team in the continental team racing event. The quartet narrowly missed out on the bronze medal, leading through most of the race. Sailing from the United States took all three medals on the day.

The field consisted of 14 teams from 7 countries with Cayman seeded second to last upon entering the race.

Individual competition continues Friday (29 June) and continues until Sunday 1st July. Capasso currently sits in 42nd, while Nielsen is 67th overall.

