Seymour admits garbage collections fall short

Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour has admitted that garbage collection could be better. Speaking in the LA Friday (29 June) the minister acknowledged that there have been problems in the past. He indicated that this was being solved through greater cooperation between the Department of Environmental Health and the Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services.

“Mr. Speaker, I do agree that there were problems in the past with the repair of vehicles in a timely manner. Since then, DEH and DVS, with assistance from the ministers, has a great relationship now and the turn around time is much quicker and all of our vehicles. In fact all of our equipment is up and serviced right now,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DEH says garbage collection has resumed on Cayman Brac this Friday in the vicinity of the Public Works Compound to West End including Old Airport Road, while garbage collection on Grand Cayman will also take place as usual.

