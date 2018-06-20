Ten swimmers from the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) have qualified for the Central American Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation Championships in Aruba 29 June-3 July:
Swimming: Ten swimmers qualify for 2018 CCCAN Championships in Aruba
Jake Alberga
Sophie Ackerley
Stefano Bonati
Allyson Belfonte
Jillian Crooks
Corey Frederick-Westerborg
Sabine Ellison
Avery Lambert
Jordan Crooks
Iain McCallum
The meet released it’s qualifiers for both pool and open water swimming Monday (18 June). The meet also includes artistic swimming which takes place 25-29 June. Open water events run from 4th-6th July.
