The Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands is currently hosting the 23rd Annual Caribbean Port State Control Meeting and tonight (27 June) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Port Training Inspector Ned Miller to discuss the event and what it means to Cayman.
Top Story: Cayman hosts PMAC
June 28, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
