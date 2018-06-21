On tonight’s (20 June) Top Story Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Cayman Music and Entertainment Association president Jean-Eric Smith to discuss the push for more local artistes on Cayman’s airwaves.
Top Story: Jean-Eric Smith continues push for more airplay for local artistes
June 20, 2018
1 Min Read
