Top Story: Jean-Eric Smith continues push for more airplay for local artistes

June 20, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
On tonight’s (20 June) Top Story Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Cayman Music and Entertainment Association president Jean-Eric Smith to discuss the push for more local artistes on Cayman’s airwaves.

Seaford Russell jr.

