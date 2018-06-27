Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Crime News

Top Story: RCIPS gun amnesty- How effective has it been?

June 27, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The RCIPS gun amnesty is nearing its end and tonight (26 June) RCIPS Communications Manager Jacqueline Carpenter sat down with Cayman 27’s Joe Avary to discuss the effectiveness of the programme and what the police have planned for dealing with illegal weapons.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

