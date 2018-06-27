The RCIPS gun amnesty is nearing its end and tonight (26 June) RCIPS Communications Manager Jacqueline Carpenter sat down with Cayman 27’s Joe Avary to discuss the effectiveness of the programme and what the police have planned for dealing with illegal weapons.
-
Share This!
Top Story: RCIPS gun amnesty- How effective has it been?
June 27, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News • Weather
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 27-28 June
June 27, 2018
Crime • News
Grieving dad says gun amnesty is a step in the right direction
June 26, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.