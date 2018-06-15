Truncated Cayfilm gets green light as partner steps in at 11th hour

Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
June 15, 2018
Joe Avary
Film lovers rejoice: an 11th hour partnership means Cayfilm 2018 is back on, albeit on a smaller scale.

In April, Cayfilm organisers announced the 2018 iteration of Cayman’s fledgling international film festival was cancelled due to lack of funding.

In a social media post, festival organiser Tony Mark is quoted saying skipping a year would have been a step in the wrong direction for Cayfilm.

He credits Psi-key Entertainment for stepping in to ‘save the day.’

Five local films are to be screened Friday, June 29th at the Ritz-Carlton ballroom, and this time admission is free on a first-come first serve basis.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

