Truncated Cayfilm gets green light as partner steps in at 11th hour

Film lovers rejoice: an 11th hour partnership means Cayfilm 2018 is back on, albeit on a smaller scale.

In April, Cayfilm organisers announced the 2018 iteration of Cayman’s fledgling international film festival was cancelled due to lack of funding.

In a social media post, festival organiser Tony Mark is quoted saying skipping a year would have been a step in the wrong direction for Cayfilm.

He credits Psi-key Entertainment for stepping in to ‘save the day.’

Five local films are to be screened Friday, June 29th at the Ritz-Carlton ballroom, and this time admission is free on a first-come first serve basis.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

