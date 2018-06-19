Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Volleyball: Ambassadors arrive for beach developmental initiatives

June 19, 2018
Jordan Armenise
We catch up with Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation national Marissa Harrison and UCLA volleyball sophomore Madi Yeomans to discuss CIVF’s weekend activities. A group of six players from the California region including Harrison to develop the sport and speak to school students throughout the week.

Saturday 23 June
Beach Volleyball Youth Clinic
8:00am-10:00am
Ages 8 and UP
Free
Sunday 24 June
Beach Volleyball Exhibition
8:30am-12:30pm
Free
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

