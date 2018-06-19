We catch up with Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation national Marissa Harrison and UCLA volleyball sophomore Madi Yeomans to discuss CIVF’s weekend activities. A group of six players from the California region including Harrison to develop the sport and speak to school students throughout the week.
Volleyball: Ambassadors arrive for beach developmental initiatives
Saturday 23 June
Beach Volleyball Youth Clinic
8:00am-10:00am
Ages 8 and UP
Free
Sunday 24 June
Beach Volleyball Exhibition
8:30am-12:30pm
Free
