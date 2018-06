A woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the stabbing death of her former boyfriend will spend more than 4 years in jail.

Twenty-six-year old Brianna Watler was sentenced to 4.5 years for the September 2017 incident.

Justice Carlisle Greaves told the court a seven-year sentence was appropriate, according to Cayman News Service. He cut the sentence due to mitigating factors like her early guilty plea.

