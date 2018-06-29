YMCA preps for Summer Camps

Summer is here and many parents are wondering what to do with their children while they are out of school. Over the last week, counselors have been getting ready for the YMCA’s Summer Camp

The YMCA’s summer camp counselors are off learning games as well as safety techniques needed to conduct those games with the kids who will start attending the camp starting on Tuesday.

“They are going to be in the pool teaching these swim skills to the kids. They are there to ensure that we provide a safe swim environment. So for them to receive this training is important in their development and the success of the program”, Jenny Stuesser from the YMCA of the Cayman Islands. The organization is expecting around 200 kids at the day camps which will be held at several venues around the Cayman Islands.

“We do everything from swim sports, arts and crafts, team building, character development, field games, field trips,” said Stuesser. There are new programs set for this year. “We are also looking forward to having specialty camps this year. So we are going to have an island explorer, we are doing a challenge course on high ropes. And a junior chef program as well,” said Stuesser.

Camp counselor Alexander Thompson is excited to finally meet the kids next week. “I’ve always seen myself as a leader. And it’s a good experience to be a good role model for kids,” said Thompson.

For the last 3 years, Thompson has been a counselor at the camp. And for him the biggest payoff for being at the camp is being with the kids. “My favorite part of the day? It’s probably having conversations at lunch. Because they say the funniest things,” said Thompson.

The YMCA’s summer camps will run for 8 weeks. Monday through Friday. From 10 am to 4:30p.m. With extended hours for an additional fee. The YMCA is having extended registration for their camps Friday, at the field of dreams from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

