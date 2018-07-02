2 vehicle collision in BT

A two-vehicle collision in Bodden Town early yesterday (22 July) morning is currently engaging the attention of the RCIPS.

According to police the incident happened around 8:25 a.m. on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Coral Bay village. It involved a Ford F-150 and a Honda CRV.

Police say the Ford left the roadway and collided with the CRV parked on the soft shoulder.

No injuries were reported.

